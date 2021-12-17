Recap: East St. Louis topples Belleville West

East St. Louis got double-doubles from Demarion Brown (20 points, 12 rebounds) and Christian Jones (24 points, 16 assists) and Macaleab Rich (25 points, 11 rebounds) defeating Belleville West 76-61 Friday at Belleville West.
East St. Louis (8-1) goes on the road to play Cardinal Ritter on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Belleville West (3-6) visits Chicago Marist on Tuesday, December 28 at 9:15 p.m.
