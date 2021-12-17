 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: East St. Louis topples Belleville West
0 comments

Recap: East St. Louis topples Belleville West

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

East St. Louis got double-doubles from Demarion Brown (20 points, 12 rebounds) and Christian Jones (24 points, 16 assists) and Macaleab Rich (25 points, 11 rebounds) defeating Belleville West 76-61 Friday at Belleville West.

East St. Louis (8-1) goes on the road to play Cardinal Ritter on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Belleville West (3-6) visits Chicago Marist on Tuesday, December 28 at 9:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/141. CBC (4-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (7-1) is idle.3. Chaminade (3-1) is idle.4. Pattonville (3-2) def. Jennings…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News