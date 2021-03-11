 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: East St. Louis topples Collinsville
0 comments

Recap: East St. Louis topples Collinsville

  • 0

Macaleab Rich had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead East St. Louis past Collinsville 67-52 Thursday at Collinsville.

The Flyers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 12 shots. Also finishing in double figures for East St. Louis was Christian Jones with 20 points.

East St. Louis (8-5) travels to Belleville East on Friday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports