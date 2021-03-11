Recap: East St. Louis topples Collinsville

Macaleab Rich had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead East St. Louis past Collinsville 67-52 Thursday at Collinsville.
The Flyers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 12 shots. Also finishing in double figures for East St. Louis was Christian Jones with 20 points.
East St. Louis (8-5) travels to Belleville East on Friday at 6 p.m.
