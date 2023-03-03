Recap: East St. Louis topples Triad StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Mar 3, 2023 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Macaleab Rich notched 23 points and 10 rebounds to propel East St. Louis past visiting Triad 53-38 Friday.Antwan Robinson also contributed 9 points to East St. Louis's win. 0 Comments Tags 03-03-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Pinckneyville holds off Columbia down stretch in 2A regional title game SPARTA, Ill. — Senior Pearson Launius waited for this moment his whole career with the Pinckneyville Panthers. Breese Central knocks off rival Mater Dei to claim 2A Nashville Regional crown NASHVILLE, Ill. — Mason Shubert has heard those magic words from his father time and time again. East St. Louis gets gritty Class 3A sectional semifinal win at Centralia CENTRALIA, Ill. — East St. Louis senior Macaleab Rich can be a little stubborn at times. Dickshot, Lewis propel Breese Central into sectional final with win over Carterville Chase Lewis picked a perfect time to cut loose. Missouri boys basketball postseason roundup: Lutheran North, Principia reach quarterfinals Roundup of Missouri boys basketball postseason games based on stats reported by each team.