Recap: East St. Louis triumphs over Alton
Macaleab Rich had 22 points and 11 rebounds to propel East St. Louis past visiting Alton 90-44 Tuesday.

Other contributing scorers for East St. Louis were Christian Jones (17), Demarion Brown (11), Daveon Hawkins (11) and Amori Johnson (10).

East St. Louis (5-1) plays at home against Collinsville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Alton (0-5) hosts O'Fallon on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

