Recap: East St. Louis triumphs over Alton

Macaleab Rich had 22 points and 11 rebounds to propel East St. Louis past visiting Alton 90-44 Tuesday.
-
Troy knocks off De Smet to win own tournament for first time in 16 years
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Raines propels Timberland to first Winfield tournament title since 2018
-
Recap: Medicine and Bioscience breezes by Sumner
-
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West downs St. Charles West
Other contributing scorers for East St. Louis were Christian Jones (17), Demarion Brown (11), Daveon Hawkins (11) and Amori Johnson (10).
East St. Louis (5-1) plays at home against Collinsville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Alton (0-5) hosts O'Fallon on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.