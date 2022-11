Isayah Kloster had a game-high 25 points to lead Edwardsville to a 60-56 win over visiting Springfield Southeast Friday.

The Tigers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 11 shots. Also contributing to Edwardsville's win were Malik Allen (9) and AJ Tillman (9).

Edwardsville (1-0) hosts Metro on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Springfield Southeast (0-1) goes on the road to play Belleville West on Saturday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m.