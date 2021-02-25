 Skip to main content
Recap: Edwardsville slips past O'Fallon
Recap: Edwardsville slips past O'Fallon

Edwardsville slipped past O'Fallon 39-38 Thursday at O'Fallon.

Brennan Weller led the way for Edwardsville with 17 points. Jalen Smith led the way for O'Fallon with 9 points.

Edwardsville (7-1) visits Belleville East on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. O'Fallon (2-6) plays at Alton on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

