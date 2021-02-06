 Skip to main content
Recap: Edwardsville tops Belleville West
Brennan Weller had a game-high 26 points to lead Edwardsville to a 59-49 win over Belleville West Saturday at Belleville West.

Free throw shooting was key to the Tigers win. Edwardsville connected on 20 of 30 attempts, while the Maroons made just eight of 16. Also finishing in double figures for Edwardsville was Preston Weaver with 14 points. J'luan Patterson led Belleville West with 16 points and Tommie Williams added 13.

Edwardsville (1-0) will host O'Fallon on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Belleville West (0-1) travels to Collinsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

