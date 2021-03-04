 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Edwardsville tops East St. Louis
0 comments

Recap: Edwardsville tops East St. Louis

  • 0

Edwardsville topped East St. Louis 55-43 Thursday at East St. Louis.

Christian Jones led the way for East St. Louis with 11 points.

Edwardsville (9-2) plays at home against Collinsville on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. East St. Louis (6-5) plays at O'Fallon on Saturday at 2:45 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports