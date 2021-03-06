 Skip to main content
Recap: Edwardsville triumphs over Collinsville
Recap: Edwardsville triumphs over Collinsville

Edwardsville cruised to a 51-19 win over visiting Collinsville Saturday.

Edwardsville (10-2) will host Alton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Collinsville (7-8) plays at home against Belleville East on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

