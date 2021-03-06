Recap: Edwardsville triumphs over Collinsville

-
Mayo's 3-pointer at buzzer gives Chaminade stunning district title over CBC
-
Lift for Life surges past Thayer to make first state semifinal in program history
-
Boys basketball district roundup: Rauh rallies Lutheran South past Vianney; Westminster edges MICDS
-
Monroe City rallies late to stun O'Fallon Christian in Class 3 quarterfinal battle
-
Fort Zumwalt North pulls away from Francis Howell in second half
Edwardsville cruised to a 51-19 win over visiting Collinsville Saturday.
Edwardsville (10-2) will host Alton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Collinsville (7-8) plays at home against Belleville East on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.