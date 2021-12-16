Recap: Eldon ties Sullivan

Sullivan (2-5) will host Borgia on Monday at 7 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Sullivan (2-5) will host Borgia on Monday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
WEBSTER GROVES — Matt Enright doubled over the garbage can Saturday as his heart tried to break out of his chest.
There has never been a Vianney basketball team like this.
WEBSTER GROVES — Gianni Ferentinos did what he could to ignore the crowd.
CHESTERFIELD — Tyler King is a new man on the basketball court this season.
WEBSTER GROVES – William Donegan knew what was coming when he saw the bracket.
GODFREY — O'Fallon High senior guard Caleb Burton finally ran into an opponent that was able to slow down his red-hot basketball team.
EUREKA — Dakota Joggerst knew it was only a matter of time before the outside shots would come.
EAST ST. LOUIS — Nothing in particular about a Collinsville uniform bothers East St. Louis boys basketball standouts Christian Jones and Macal…
The Edwardsville Shootout has been canceled after Friday night's severe weather caused a power outage at Edwardsville High.
CREVE COEUR — Robert Lewis left his feet when the lane opened wide.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.