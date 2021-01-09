Recap: Elsberry handily defeats Wright City

Kaden Kinsler had a game-high 29 points to lead Elsberry to a 65-42 win over Wright City Saturday at Clopton.
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Wildcats loss to the Indians. The Wildcats made only 4-11 (36 percent), while the Indians connected on 17 of 25. Also finishing in double figures for Elsberry was Eli Gladney with 20 points. Hayden Beck led Wright City with 11 points, while Trent Bruning finished with 10 and Kyle Johnson added 10.
Elsberry (3-5) goes on the road to play Union on Wednesday, January 20 at 7 p.m. Wright City (2-8) plays at home against Louisiana on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.