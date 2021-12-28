Recap: Eureka beats Lutheran South

Eureka beat visiting Lutheran South 62-45 Tuesday.
Carson Smith led Eureka with 16 points, while Clayton Guntli finished with 13 and Alex Wangerin added 10. Peyton Hunt led the way for Lutheran South with 12 points and Logan Atchison added 10.
Eureka (7-2) hosts Parkway West on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m. Lutheran South (1-8) plays at Westminster on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.
