Recap: Eureka defeats Lindbergh
Eureka defeated visiting Lindbergh 44-38 Friday.

Luke Laudel was the leading scorer for Eureka with 12 points. Carter Knuckles led the way for Lindbergh with 12 points.

Eureka (13-4) plays at home against Marquette on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Lindbergh (5-10) goes on the road to play Vianney on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

