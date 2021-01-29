Recap: Eureka defeats Lindbergh

Eureka defeated visiting Lindbergh 44-38 Friday.
-
Maddox beats buzzer to lift Vikings past Wildcats
-
Boys basketball notebook: Snow slows Hazelwood East's return to action; Nesbitt enrolls at Memphis
-
IHSA announces seasons but games on hold for now in Metro East
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 8
-
Kirkwood outlasts Parkway West in overtime, earns spot in tournament final
Luke Laudel was the leading scorer for Eureka with 12 points. Carter Knuckles led the way for Lindbergh with 12 points.
Eureka (13-4) plays at home against Marquette on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Lindbergh (5-10) goes on the road to play Vianney on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.