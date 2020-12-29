Recap: Eureka downs Lutheran South

Eureka downed visiting Lutheran South 52-45 Tuesday.
Luke Laudel was the leading scorer for Eureka with 18 points and Trace Ruckman added 12.
Eureka (7-1) plays at Lindbergh on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Lutheran South (3-4) will host Mehlville on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
