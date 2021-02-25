Recap: Eureka rolls past Fort Zumwalt West

Eureka rolled past Fort Zumwalt West 56-28 Thursday at Fort Zumwalt West.
Luke Laudel led the way for Eureka with 13 points and Carson Smith added 12.
Fort Zumwalt West (5-17) hosts Francis Howell North on Monday at 6 p.m.
