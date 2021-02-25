 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Eureka rolls past Fort Zumwalt West
0 comments

Recap: Eureka rolls past Fort Zumwalt West

  • 0

Eureka rolled past Fort Zumwalt West 56-28 Thursday at Fort Zumwalt West.

Luke Laudel led the way for Eureka with 13 points and Carson Smith added 12.

Fort Zumwalt West (5-17) hosts Francis Howell North on Monday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports