 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Eureka tops Lindbergh
0 comments

Recap: Eureka tops Lindbergh

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Eureka topped Lindbergh 55-44 Wednesday at Lutheran South.

Luke Laudel led Eureka with 13 points and Alex Wangerin added 11.

Eureka (8-1) travels to Parkway West on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Lindbergh (4-5) will host Lafayette on Tuesday, January 19 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports