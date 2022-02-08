Recap: Eureka tops McCluer

Eureka topped McCluer 64-54 Tuesday at McCluer.
Mike Boddie was the leading scorer for McCluer with 21 points.
Eureka (14-7) travels to Clayton on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. McCluer (3-14) visits Jennings on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Eureka topped McCluer 64-54 Tuesday at McCluer.
Mike Boddie was the leading scorer for McCluer with 21 points.
Eureka (14-7) travels to Clayton on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. McCluer (3-14) visits Jennings on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
O’FALLON, Ill. — In a game that featured three of the best young big men in the Midwest, Rob Martin was unstoppable.
Cameron Haag scored 20 points and the Mater Dei Knights relied on a tough 2-3 zone defense to defeat Miller Career Academy on Saturday.
O’FALLON, Ill. — Kennard “Moomoo” Davis had a hot hand at the pregame shoot around Saturday night.
O’FALLON, Ill. — Walt Straughter spent last Saturday in quarantine.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kobi Williams knew the shot would fall when it left his hands Monday night.
SAPPINGTON — Adam Sausele’s first look at a game winner didn’t go down Tuesday night.
Tyrone Slaughter wouldn’t have been anywhere else.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/25/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Chaminade (10-4)12. CBC (11-5)23. East St. Louis (17-4)34. De Smet (11-5…
This week will go a long way to determining who lays claim to the Metro Catholic Conference title this season.
Tony Irons put up the stop sign Saturday night.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.