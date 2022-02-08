 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Eureka tops McCluer

Eureka topped McCluer 64-54 Tuesday at McCluer.

Mike Boddie was the leading scorer for McCluer with 21 points.

Eureka (14-7) travels to Clayton on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. McCluer (3-14) visits Jennings on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

