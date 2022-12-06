 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Eureka tops Mehlville

Eureka topped Mehlville 36-25 Tuesday at Mehlville.

Eureka (2-1) plays at home against Parkway Central on Friday at 7 p.m. Mehlville (2-2) plays at home against Gibault on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

