Recap: Eureka tops Parkway North

Eureka topped Parkway North 47-37 Friday at Parkway North.
Daily performances
Alex Wangerin led the way for Eureka with 13 points and Caiden Roellig added 12.
Eureka (9-4) will host McCluer on Monday at 4 p.m. Parkway North (6-7) will host Affton on Thursday at 6 p.m.
