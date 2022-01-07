 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Eureka tops Parkway North
Recap: Eureka tops Parkway North

Eureka topped Parkway North 47-37 Friday at Parkway North.

Alex Wangerin led the way for Eureka with 13 points and Caiden Roellig added 12.

Eureka (9-4) will host McCluer on Monday at 4 p.m. Parkway North (6-7) will host Affton on Thursday at 6 p.m.

