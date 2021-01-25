 Skip to main content
Recap: Eureka triumphs over Clayton
Recap: Eureka triumphs over Clayton

Eureka cruised to a 65-32 win over visiting Clayton Monday.

Carson Smith led Eureka with 12 points, while Luke Laudel finished with 11 and Alex Wangerin added 11. Ethan Fauss led the way for Clayton with 8 points and Ozzie Keil added 8.

Eureka (12-3) plays at Francis Howell on Thursday at 7 p.m. Clayton (2-8) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt West on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

