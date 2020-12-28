Recap: Eureka triumphs over Mehlville

Eureka triumphed over Mehlville 68-28 Monday at Lindbergh.
-
Priory battles past Summit to stay unbeaten
-
McCormack picks up 500th coaching victory as Priory continues unbeaten start
-
MICDS uses blistering start to knock off Ladue
-
Reed plays sweet music to lead Chaminade past Cardinal Ritter in power showdown
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, preseason
Carson Smith led the way for Eureka with 16 points.
Eureka (6-1) hosts Lutheran South on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Mehlville (2-6) will host Lindbergh on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.