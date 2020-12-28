 Skip to main content
Recap: Eureka triumphs over Mehlville
Recap: Eureka triumphs over Mehlville

Eureka triumphed over Mehlville 68-28 Monday at Lindbergh.

Carson Smith led the way for Eureka with 16 points.

Eureka (6-1) hosts Lutheran South on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Mehlville (2-6) will host Lindbergh on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

