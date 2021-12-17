Recap: Eureka triumphs over Parkway South

Eureka triumphed over visiting Parkway South 76-41 Friday.
Alex Wangerin led Eureka with 23 points, while Dakota Joggerst finished with 11 and Caiden Roellig added 10. Demonte Hurt was the leading scorer for Parkway South with 16 points and Jaylen Calloway added 12.
Eureka (6-0) visits Lafayette on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Parkway South (3-3) goes on the road to play Ladue on Thursday at noon.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.