Recap: Father McGivney beats Lebanon, Illinois
Jack Rodgers had a game-high 31 points to lead Father McGivney to a 59-43 win over visiting Lebanon, Illinois Saturday.

Darren Luchetti also contributed 8 points to Father McGivney's win. The leading rebounder for Father McGivney was Darren Luchetti (9).

