Recap: Father McGivney defeats New Athens
Father McGivney defeated New Athens 68-64 Saturday at New Athens.

The Griffins hit 11 of 18 free throw attempts, while the Yellow Jackets made three of four. Jack Rodgers led Father McGivney with 21 points, while Gabe Smith finished with 19 and Evan Schrage added 12. Gannon Birkner led the way for New Athens with 21 points and Andrew Wynn added 13.

Father McGivney (4-1) plays at Civic Memorial on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. New Athens (3-2) visits Gibault on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

