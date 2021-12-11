 Skip to main content
Recap: Festus defeats Seckman
Recap: Festus defeats Seckman

Festus defeated Seckman 68-63 Saturday at Hillsboro.

Nathan Mertz led Seckman with 16 points, while Anthony Westervelt finished with 14 and Nate White added 11. The leading rebounder for Seckman was Anthony Westervelt (9)

Festus (3-2) goes on the road to play Windsor (Imperial) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Seckman (4-2) hosts Jefferson on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

