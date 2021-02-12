 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Festus defeats Windsor (Imperial)
0 comments

Recap: Festus defeats Windsor (Imperial)

  • 0

Festus defeated Windsor (Imperial) 65-59 in overtime Friday at Windsor (Imperial).

Sonny Amabile led the way for Windsor (Imperial) with 26 points. The leading rebounder for Windsor (Imperial) was Logan Chaney (9)

Festus (16-5) plays at home against North County on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (10-9) travels to Hancock on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports