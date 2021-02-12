Recap: Festus defeats Windsor (Imperial)

Festus defeated Windsor (Imperial) 65-59 in overtime Friday at Windsor (Imperial).
Sonny Amabile led the way for Windsor (Imperial) with 26 points. The leading rebounder for Windsor (Imperial) was Logan Chaney (9)
Festus (16-5) plays at home against North County on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (10-9) travels to Hancock on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
