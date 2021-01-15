 Skip to main content
Recap: Festus tops Hillsboro
Recap: Festus tops Hillsboro

Festus topped visiting Hillsboro 64-53 Friday.

The leading scorers for Hillsboro were Noah Holland (12), Logan Smith (12), Zach Whaley (12) and Kieren Jones (10).

Festus (11-4) travels to Crystal City on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Hillsboro (6-9) plays at St. Clair on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

