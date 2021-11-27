 Skip to main content
Recap: Flora topples Carlyle
Flora toppled Carlyle 47-33 Saturday at Carlyle.

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Indians. Carlyle could only hit on four of nine, while Flora made 13 of 21. Trenton Harrell led Flora with 18 points, while Cole Young finished with 16 and Tolliver added 10. Hayden Hoffmann led the way for Carlyle with 15 points.

Flora (1-0) travels to Hillsboro, Illinois on Monday at 6 p.m. Carlyle (0-1) will host Woodlawn on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

