Recap: Fort Zumwalt East slips past St. Charles

Fort Zumwalt East slipped past St. Charles 52-51 Friday at St. Charles.
Amori Johnson led Fort Zumwalt East with 22 points and Jacob York added 14.
Fort Zumwalt East (4-8) hosts Washington on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Charles (5-11) hosts Orchard Farm on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
