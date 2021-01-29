 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt East slips past St. Charles
Fort Zumwalt East slipped past St. Charles 52-51 Friday at St. Charles.

Amori Johnson led Fort Zumwalt East with 22 points and Jacob York added 14.

Fort Zumwalt East (4-8) hosts Washington on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Charles (5-11) hosts Orchard Farm on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

