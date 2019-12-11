Fort Zumwalt East toppled visiting Fox 66-52 Wednesday.
The leading scorers for Fort Zumwalt East were Amori Johnson (16), CJ Woodard (14), Nathan Porter (11) and Jude Highfill (10). Brendan Moss led the way for Fox with 17 points.
