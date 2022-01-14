 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North beats Fort Zumwalt East
Connor Turnbull had a game-high 31 points to lead Fort Zumwalt North to a 62-46 win over visiting Fort Zumwalt East Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for Fort Zumwalt North were Lynden Sanders (10) and Kylen Watson (10).

Fort Zumwalt North (5-7) plays at Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (2-11) plays at Liberty (Wentzville) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

