Recap: Fort Zumwalt North breezes by Francis Howell Central

Fort Zumwalt North breezed by visiting Francis Howell Central 68-49 Thursday.
The Panthers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 19 shots. KJ Lee led Fort Zumwalt North with 22 points, while Zac Keeven finished with 18 and Drake Stevenson added 13. Myles Estrada was the leading scorer for Francis Howell Central with 29 points and Adam Painter added 10. The leading rebounder for Francis Howell Central was Adam Painter (9)
Fort Zumwalt North (22-2) hosts Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday at 7 p.m. Francis Howell Central (12-11) plays at Francis Howell on Wednesday at 6 p.m.