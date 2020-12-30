 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North breezes by Lafayette
KJ Lee had a game-high 26 points to lead Fort Zumwalt North to a 69-49 win over visiting Lafayette Wednesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Fort Zumwalt North was Connor Turnbull with 24 points.

Fort Zumwalt North (7-1) visits Liberty (Wentzville) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Lafayette (3-8) travels to Kirkwood on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

