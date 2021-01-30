 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North downs MICDS
Fort Zumwalt North outlasted visiting MICDS 66-58 in zero overtimes on Saturday.

The leading scorers for Fort Zumwalt North were KJ Lee (19), Drake Stevenson (15), Connor Turnbull (12) and Tyler Edwards (10).

Fort Zumwalt North (15-2) will host Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MICDS (13-1) will host Lutheran South on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

