Recap: Fort Zumwalt North downs MICDS

Fort Zumwalt North outlasted visiting MICDS 66-58 in zero overtimes on Saturday.
The leading scorers for Fort Zumwalt North were KJ Lee (19), Drake Stevenson (15), Connor Turnbull (12) and Tyler Edwards (10).
Fort Zumwalt North (15-2) will host Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MICDS (13-1) will host Lutheran South on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
