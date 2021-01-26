 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North downs Parkway North
Fort Zumwalt North downed visiting Parkway North 58-51 Tuesday.

The Panthers were effective from the free throw line making 14 of 24. KJ Lee was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt North with 22 points and Drake Stevenson added 17. Keashon Petty led Parkway North with 15 points and Adi Kapetanovic added 14. The leading rebounders for Fort Zumwalt North were KJ Lee (9), Connor Turnbull (9) and Drake Stevenson (8).

Fort Zumwalt North (13-2) plays at home against Normandy on Friday at 8 p.m. Parkway North (7-7) hosts Rock Bridge on Friday at 5 p.m.

