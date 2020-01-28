Recap: Fort Zumwalt North downs Priory

KJ Lee had a game-high 30 points to lead Fort Zumwalt North to a 79-72 win over visiting Priory Tuesday.
The Panthers shot 100% (18 of 18) from the field, while Priory was 20 of 44 (45%). Also finishing in double figures for Fort Zumwalt North were Grant Rapplean (13) and Drake Stevenson (13). Jahaad Fort led Priory with 26 points, while Charlie Ferrick finished with 19 and Harrison Wilmsen added 13. The leading rebounder for Priory was Harrison Wilmsen (11)
Fort Zumwalt North (11-6) goes on the road to play Rock Bridge on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Priory (10-5) plays at Francis Howell North on Thursday at 5 p.m.