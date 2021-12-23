 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North downs St. Charles
Connor Turnbull had a game-high 34 points to lead Fort Zumwalt North to a 70-61 win over visiting St. Charles Thursday.

Also finishing in double figures for Fort Zumwalt North was Kobe Anderson with 12 points. Chris Ketchum led St. Charles with 22 points, while Ryan Grimmett finished with 12 and Micah Salamone added 12.

Fort Zumwalt North (3-3) goes on the road to play Francis Howell on Monday at 7:30 p.m. St. Charles (6-3) plays at Duchesne on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

