Recap: Fort Zumwalt North edges Troy Buchanan
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North edges Troy Buchanan

Fort Zumwalt North fell behind Troy Buchanan 36-33 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 52-50 win Tuesday at Troy Buchanan.

The Panthers were outstanding at the line, shooting 82% (14 of 17). The Trojans made only two of two for the game. KJ Lee was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt North with 18 points and Drake Stevenson added 16. Nathan Ryan was the leading scorer for Troy Buchanan with 18 points and Griffin St. Pierre added 14.

Fort Zumwalt North (6-1) hosts Lafayette on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Troy Buchanan (4-3) will host Vianney on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

