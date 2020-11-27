Recap: Fort Zumwalt North gets by Borgia

Connor Turnbull posted 24 points and 0 blocks to lead Fort Zumwalt North over Borgia 55-52 Friday at Borgia.
The Panthers hit 19 of 36 field goal attempts compared to Borgias seven of 15. Also finishing in double figures for Fort Zumwalt North was KJ Lee with 11 points. Grant Schroeder led the way for Borgia with 14 points. The leading rebounder for Fort Zumwalt North was Drake Stevenson (8). The leading rebounder for Borgia was Sam Heggemann (10)
Fort Zumwalt North (2-0) hosts University City on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Borgia (1-1) hosts Washington on Saturday at 6 p.m.
