Recap: Fort Zumwalt North handily defeats Liberty (Wentzville)
KJ Lee had a game-high 28 points to lead Fort Zumwalt North to a 70-45 win over visiting Liberty (Wentzville) Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for Fort Zumwalt North were Zac Keeven (14) and George Prouhet (10).

Liberty (Wentzville) (7-11) plays at Timberland on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

