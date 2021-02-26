Recap: Fort Zumwalt North handily defeats Liberty (Wentzville)

KJ Lee had a game-high 28 points to lead Fort Zumwalt North to a 70-45 win over visiting Liberty (Wentzville) Friday.
Also finishing in double figures for Fort Zumwalt North were Zac Keeven (14) and George Prouhet (10).
Liberty (Wentzville) (7-11) plays at Timberland on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
