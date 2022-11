The leading scorers for Fort Zumwalt North were Bobby Edwards (13), Lynden Sanders (13), Trent Menke (12) and Kobe Anderson (11).

Fort Zumwalt North (1-0) goes on the road to play Jackson on Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m. Owensville (0-1) plays at home against Blair Oaks on Tuesday, November 29 at 7 p.m.