 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North rolls past Fort Zumwalt East
0 comments

Recap: Fort Zumwalt North rolls past Fort Zumwalt East

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

KJ Lee had a game-high 26 points to lead Fort Zumwalt North to a 72-46 win over Fort Zumwalt East Friday at Fort Zumwalt East.

Also finishing in double figures for Fort Zumwalt North were Connor Turnbull (23) and Drake Stevenson (10).

Fort Zumwalt North (10-2) hosts Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (2-7) visits Liberty (Wentzville) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports