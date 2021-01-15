Recap: Fort Zumwalt North rolls past Fort Zumwalt East

KJ Lee had a game-high 26 points to lead Fort Zumwalt North to a 72-46 win over Fort Zumwalt East Friday at Fort Zumwalt East.
Also finishing in double figures for Fort Zumwalt North were Connor Turnbull (23) and Drake Stevenson (10).
Fort Zumwalt North (10-2) hosts Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (2-7) visits Liberty (Wentzville) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Tags
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.