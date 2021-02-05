Recap: Fort Zumwalt North rolls past Fort Zumwalt East

KJ Lee had a game-high 30 points to lead Fort Zumwalt North to a 78-48 win over visiting Fort Zumwalt East Friday.
Also finishing in double figures for Fort Zumwalt North were George Prouhet (15) and Connor Turnbull (15).
Fort Zumwalt North (17-2) plays at home against Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (4-10) travels to Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
