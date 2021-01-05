 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North rolls past Liberty (Wentzville)
0 comments

Recap: Fort Zumwalt North rolls past Liberty (Wentzville)

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Fort Zumwalt North rolled past Liberty (Wentzville) 66-37 Tuesday at Liberty (Wentzville).

The leading scorers for Fort Zumwalt North were KJ Lee (15), Tyler Edwards (11), Connor Turnbull (11) and Drake Stevenson (10).

Fort Zumwalt North (8-1) travels to Fort Zumwalt South on Friday at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-5) hosts Francis Howell North on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports