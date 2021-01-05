Recap: Fort Zumwalt North rolls past Liberty (Wentzville)

Fort Zumwalt North rolled past Liberty (Wentzville) 66-37 Tuesday at Liberty (Wentzville).
The leading scorers for Fort Zumwalt North were KJ Lee (15), Tyler Edwards (11), Connor Turnbull (11) and Drake Stevenson (10).
Fort Zumwalt North (8-1) travels to Fort Zumwalt South on Friday at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-5) hosts Francis Howell North on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
