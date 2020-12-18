 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North rolls past Ste. Genevieve
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North rolls past Ste. Genevieve

KJ Lee had a game-high 30 points to lead Fort Zumwalt North to a 81-52 win over Ste. Genevieve Friday at Ste. Genevieve.

Also finishing in double figures for Fort Zumwalt North were Drake Stevenson (13), Tyler Edwards (11) and George Prouhet (10).

Fort Zumwalt North (4-1) will host Vianney on Monday, December 28 at 11:30 a.m. Ste. Genevieve (3-1) will host Arcadia Valley on Saturday, December 26 at 7 p.m.

