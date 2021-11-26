 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North topples Union
Connor Turnbull had 26 points and 18 rebounds to propel Fort Zumwalt North over visiting Union 77-62 Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for Fort Zumwalt North were Trent Menke (20) and Kobe Anderson (17). Collin Gerdel led the way for Union with 18 points and Kaden Motley added 18.

Fort Zumwalt North (2-0) plays at home against University City on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Union (1-1) hosts Borgia on Saturday at 6 p.m.

