Recap: Fort Zumwalt North tops Francis Howell Central

Fort Zumwalt North topped visiting Francis Howell Central 55-43 Tuesday.
Mujtaba Alkhaldi led the way for Fort Zumwalt North with 20 points and KJ Lee added 19.
Fort Zumwalt North (19-8) plays at Fort Zumwalt South on Friday at 7 p.m.
