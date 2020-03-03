Recap: Fort Zumwalt North tops Francis Howell Central
Fort Zumwalt North topped visiting Francis Howell Central 55-43 Tuesday.

Mujtaba Alkhaldi led the way for Fort Zumwalt North with 20 points and KJ Lee added 19.

Fort Zumwalt North (19-8) plays at Fort Zumwalt South on Friday at 7 p.m.

