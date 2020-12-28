Recap: Fort Zumwalt North tops Vianney

Fort Zumwalt North got double-doubles from KJ Lee (17 points, 11 rebounds) and Drake Stevenson (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Connor Turnbull (22 points, 11 rebounds) defeating visiting Vianney 66-54 Monday.
Fort Zumwalt North shot 57 percent (20 of 35) from the field, while Vianney shot 48 percent (16 of 33). Bobby Braun led the way for Vianney with 12 points and Adam Sausele added 11.
Fort Zumwalt North (5-1) goes on the road to play Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Vianney (2-3) travels to Lafayette on Tuesday at noon.