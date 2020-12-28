 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North tops Vianney
0 comments

Recap: Fort Zumwalt North tops Vianney

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year

Fort Zumwalt North got double-doubles from KJ Lee (17 points, 11 rebounds) and Drake Stevenson (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Connor Turnbull (22 points, 11 rebounds) defeating visiting Vianney 66-54 Monday.

Fort Zumwalt North shot 57 percent (20 of 35) from the field, while Vianney shot 48 percent (16 of 33). Bobby Braun led the way for Vianney with 12 points and Adam Sausele added 11.

Fort Zumwalt North (5-1) goes on the road to play Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Vianney (2-3) travels to Lafayette on Tuesday at noon.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports