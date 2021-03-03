 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North triumphs over Fort Zumwalt West
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North triumphs over Fort Zumwalt West

Fort Zumwalt North triumphed over visiting Fort Zumwalt West 72-35 Wednesday.

The leading scorers for Fort Zumwalt North were Connor Turnbull (17), KJ Lee (15), Kylen Watson (12) and Drake Stevenson (10).

Fort Zumwalt North (24-2) will host Francis Howell on Friday at 7 p.m.

