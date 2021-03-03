Recap: Fort Zumwalt North triumphs over Fort Zumwalt West

Fort Zumwalt North triumphed over visiting Fort Zumwalt West 72-35 Wednesday.
-
King makes most of surprise start, helps CBC down Webster Groves
-
Kramer takes control to lift SLUH past Hazelwood Central
-
Boys basketball roundup: Lafayette rallies past Eureka; De Smet drops St. Charles West
-
Lift For Life cranks up the offense in sectional win over Arcadia Valley
-
O'Fallon Christian rolls past Palmyra to reach third quarterfinal in four seasons
The leading scorers for Fort Zumwalt North were Connor Turnbull (17), KJ Lee (15), Kylen Watson (12) and Drake Stevenson (10).
Fort Zumwalt North (24-2) will host Francis Howell on Friday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.