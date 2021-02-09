Recap: Fort Zumwalt North triumphs over Francis Howell North

Drake Stevenson posted 13 points and 15 rebounds to propel Fort Zumwalt North past visiting Francis Howell North 70-16 Tuesday.
Also finishing in double figures for Fort Zumwalt North were KJ Lee (17) and Connor Turnbull (17). The other leading rebounder for Fort Zumwalt North was KJ Lee (9).
Fort Zumwalt North (18-2) plays at Washington on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Francis Howell North (1-11) goes on the road to play Parkway West on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.